Hailey Baldwin turns up the heat as she looks almost 'unidentifiable' in new photos

Supermodel Hailey Baldwin knows how to sway fans away and leave them with bated breath with each of her jaw-dropping looks.

However, while her latest photos are nothing short of breathtaking, fans were left scratching their heads on how the 23-year-old fashionista managed to look completely unrecognizable.

The beauty queen’s usual minimum-makeup look appears to be a thing of the past as she spiced things up with some heavy nude smoky eye, glossed and bold nude lips and some evident contour and blush.

Sharing the dazzling mirror selfies on her Instagram, Hailey gave a shout-out to Jadelle Beverly Hills for her gold necklace adding to the bling around her neck.



“Almost done with work for 2019.. can’t believe how fast it’s gone! READY for 2020,” she wrote on her Instagram post.