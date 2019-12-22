close
Sun Dec 22, 2019
Justin Bieber stealing Selena Gomez's thunder by dropping album at the same time?

Justin Bieber stealing Selena Gomez's thunder by dropping album at the same time?

American vocal powerhouse Selena Gomez has been in the limelight ever since she dropped her new music –hinting at her breakup with ex Justin Bieber – and it looks like he may be plotting to steal her thunder.

Justin Bieber turned to his social media to drop the bomb of releasing his new album next year, but in turn managed to irk Selena Gomez fans once again who claimed that he was only looking to steal her spotlight.

Justin posted three dates on his social media as he wrote “2020” and added: December 24, December 31 and January 3, 2020.

View this post on Instagram

December 24, December 31, January 3 ... #2020

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

The Lose You To Love Me hit maker had already publicized the news that her album Rare will be getting released in January and the Sorry singer’s freshly-released January lineup simply meant for Selena fans that this is nothing but a move to sabotage her album release and to rain on her parade.

Soon after, the Gomez fan base took to the internet and trended the hashtag #JanuaryBelongsToRare to put across a message for her former flame.

"We won’t let anyone steal the spotlight from her comeback, and that’s on what," wrote one fan, while another added: "the fact that justin’s announcement made zero noise and #Rare is being talked about instead ugh our power selenation #JANUARYBELONGSTORARE.” 

