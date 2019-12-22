close
Sat Dec 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 22, 2019

Iggy Azalea breaks up with Playboi Carti

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 22, 2019

Iggy Azalea  and Playboi Carti have reportedly called it quits days after rumors started swirling that the Australian rapper is pregnant.

The singer took to her Instagram story to announce  her new relationship status. 

She uploaded a black screen  that read, “I’m single” which she deleted within an hour.

Screenshots of her posts started doing the rounds  on social media. The development comes  a month after  $350,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from her and her boyfriend Playboi Carti’s home in Atlanta, US. 

One of the items stolen  reportedly  included an engagement ring.

Rumor has it that the pair had a wedding in the works, but also that there was a baby on the way. 


Latest News

More From Entertainment