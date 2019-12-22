Iggy Azalea breaks up with Playboi Carti

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti have reportedly called it quits days after rumors started swirling that the Australian rapper is pregnant.

The singer took to her Instagram story to announce her new relationship status.

She uploaded a black screen that read, “I’m single” which she deleted within an hour.



Screenshots of her posts started doing the rounds on social media. The development comes a month after $350,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from her and her boyfriend Playboi Carti’s home in Atlanta, US.



One of the items stolen reportedly included an engagement ring.

Rumor has it that the pair had a wedding in the works, but also that there was a baby on the way.



