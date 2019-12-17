Taylor Swift is a sight to behold as she dazzles at 'Cats' premiere with beau Joe Alwyn

As Taylor Swift gets ready to showcase her acting prowess with the highly-anticipated film Cats, the singer arrived at the red carpet premiere of the film leaving all jaws dropped.

The 30-year-old vocal powerhouse was nothing short of a breathtaking as she stepped on to the red carpet for the premiere of her film in New York City on Monday.

The Bad Blood singer was a vision in an Oscar de la Renta Pre-Spring 2020 appliqued ruby floral fil coupe satin gown at the event where she kept her golden tresses tied in a bun, with a striking red pout and matching red and gold jewelry with a red shoes.

The singer was joined for her big movie premiere by some of the closest people in her life including her boyfriend Joe Alwyn and her parents Andrea and Scott Swift.

Apart from that, some of the finest luminaries in Hollywood had also graced the event, including Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo and Rebel Wilson.

For the film, Taylor has not just lent her acting skills, but has also sung and co-written the song titled Beautiful Ghosts.