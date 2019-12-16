Alyssa Salerno expecting first child with Alex Kompothecras of Siesta Key

Alyssa Salerno is pregnant and expecting her first child with reality show Siesta Key’s Alex Kompothecras.

The good news was announced by US reality TV star on Instagram on Sunday.



Sharing a photo of Alyssa along with him with heart emojis, Alex captioned, “Little princess on the way”.

The couple also shared the happy news with their loved ones during a party.

Alex began his romance with Alyssa after split with his Siesta Key costar Juliette Porter in 2017.

In June this year, to celebrate the birthday of Alyssa Salerno, the reality TV star took to Instagram and penned down a heartfelt note.

Sharing his photos with her, Alex wrote, “There are some people in life that make you laugh a little louder, smile a little bigger and live just a little bit better.”







