Harry Styles new song ‘Cherry’ has his ex-girlfriend Camille Rowe’s voicemail?

Harry Styles left a hint at the end of the fifth track Cherry of his new but already hit album Fine Line, making fans emotional about his break up with ex-girlfriend Camille Rowe.

Cherry is reportedly about his relationship with Camille and fans have started to believe that a voicemail in French at the end of the track is from her.

While talking with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the Adore Me singer had revealed that his upcoming album would feature her: “When we listened back to the album, I asked her to add it in, I think she liked (the song). Cherry is about… I wanted it to reflect how I felt then. I was feeling not great. It’s all about being not great. Because, you get petty when things don’t go the way you want it. There’s parts that’s so pathetic.”

Before the album’s release, Styles told Rolling Stone that music is the only place where he would talk about his relationship publicly.

“It’s not like I’ve ever sat and done an interview and said, 'So I was in a relationship, and this is what happened,’ Because, for me, music is where I let that cross over. It’s the only place, strangely, where it feels right to let that cross over,” he said.

The 25-year-old singer can be heard taking about the French model’s accent in the second verse of the song, “I just miss your accent and your friends / Did you know I still talk to them?”

The French voicemail at the end of the track translates in English as, “Hello! Are you asleep? Oh, I’m sorry… Well, no… No, it’s not important. Well… We went to the beach and we… Perfect, Harry!”