Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon criticized for $20mn salary on ‘The Morning Show’

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon after their banging return on small-screens with The Morning Show faced immense criticism for the hefty salaries they are taking home from the show.

Defending their $2 million paycheck per episode, the 43-year-old Legally Blonde star questioned why the sum was difficult to digest as they were getting paid for a reason.

"There seemed to be a resentment, as if we weren't worth it or it was bothersome, and I thought, 'Why is that bothersome?',” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

"I guarantee these companies are real smart, and if they agree to pay us, they're doing it for a reason. They probably had a lot of lawyers and a lot of business people decide on that number because they knew that they were going to make more than that back,” she added.



“Does it bother people when Kobe Bryant or LeBron James make their contract?,” she said further.