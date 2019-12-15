Harry Styles' second solo album 'Fine Line' released

The second solo album of British singer Harry Styles was released on Friday, December 13, 2019. The song collection is named as Fine Line.



It is the second studio album released by the singer and it contains twelve original tracks.

Before the official release of the album by Harry, three singles Lights Up, Watermelon Sugar and Adore You preceded it.

In August, it was reported that Harry was putting 'final touches' on his album Fine Line.

The 25-year-old singer had released his first solo album Harry Styles in 2017.

He rose to fame with the boy band One Direction. The group of five teenagers was formed on the British television talent show The X Factor in 2010.

Harry is well known for defying and breaking stereotypes related to acceptable gender norms. During an interview with The Guardian, Harry made his views on androgyny clear as day. The star revealed, “What women wear. What men wear. For me it’s not a question of that.”

“If I see a nice shirt and get told, ‘But it’s for ladies.’ I think: ‘Okaaaay? Doesn’t make me want to wear it less though… I think the moment you feel more comfortable with yourself, it all becomes a lot easier,” he said.