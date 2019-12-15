Harry Styles's reveals his Androgynous Style formula

Harry Styles graced the December Jingle Bell Ball in a glittery denim jumpsuit, and from that point on, he firmly planted the tone of his fashion choices for the masses.



Harry is well known for defying and breaking stereotypes related to acceptable gender norms. During an interview with The Guardian, Harry made his views on androgyny clear as day. The star revealed, “What women wear. What men wear. For me it’s not a question of that.”

“If I see a nice shirt and get told, ‘But it’s for ladies.’ I think: ‘Okaaaay? Doesn’t make me want to wear it less though… I think the moment you feel more comfortable with yourself, it all becomes a lot easier,” he said.



His feelings and sentiments compliment his recent album release, from donning a custom made Gucci for his photo cover for Fine Line, to a periwinkle suit from Harris Reed for his lead single Lights Up, or even a chiffon rose shirt from Swedish brand Lazoschmidl.

“I think it’s a very free, and freeing, time,” adding, “I think people are asking, ‘Why not?’ a lot more. Which excites me,” he added.





