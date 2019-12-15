Jennifer Lopez celebrates mother's birthday with endearing Instagram video post

Jennifer Lopez on Friday paid tribute to her mother , Guadalupe Lopez, on her 74th birthday.

The "Hustlers" star took to Instagram to share a video clip that shows a previous birthday celebration, which included a choreographed mother-daughter dance on stage at one of J.Lo's concerts.

"People ask me where I get my energy from, my drive, my dance moves lol...well now you know...Guadalupe... my mommy... for as long back as I can remember, I can see her dancing, laughing and lighting up every room she was in. she is the definition of youthful and timeless at every age... she loved music and movies and history and musicals and believed in true love... and she put all of that into me... and I am all the better for it. You made me who I am today... you’re 74 today Mommy, Beautiful as ever, alive as ever and still dancing like a teenager...thank you for loving me the way you do, for everything, for being you, there aren’t enough words, I love you forever,"she wrote in the caption.

Jennifer Lopez was recently nominated for Golden Globe 2020 for "Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture".