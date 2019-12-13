Kate Middleton's velvet gown is trending: Here is why

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, on Wednesday attended the annual Royal Diplomatic Reception at the Buckingham Palace with her husband Prince William.



The reception is one of the most anticipated annual Royal events hosted by the Queen.

It is attended by the members of the Diplomatic Corps based in London.

Wearing a floor-length velvet gown by Alexander McQueen, the Duchess had people talking about her outfit that was seen as a tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's Travolta Dress.

The iconic, dress which Princess Diana wore for dance with the Hollywood actor John Travolta in 1985 was recently brought back to the Buckingham Palace.





The outfit was purchased for a hefty amount of $347,000 in an auction.

The velvet dress that Kate Middleton wore in the reception was strikingly similar to Diana’s "Travolta Dress.

While the iconic outfit featured an off-shoulder detailing, the duchess gown has a rather high-rise V neckline.

Kate complimented her look with a diamond necklace from the royal collection.