Kendall Jenner impersonates Kylie in the most amusing way: WATCH

Kendall Jenner had Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans roaring in laughter as she took her own jab at impersonating her sister, Kylie Jenner.



Recently, on one of the most latest episodes, Kendall and her family took turns dressing up as each other in an odd family-bonding exercise. Kendall took her best swing at a Kylie Jenner impersonation by employing the mogul's favourite obsession, that being lipsticks.

In a clip, Kendall smears one of Kylie's lip kit colours all over her lips, after which she did a verbal impersonation.

In the video she was quoted as saying, "I love over-lining my lips. This is how i all started — literally like. I just over-lined my lips and everyone was wondering what i was using."

Dripping with sarcasm, she continued on packing her lips on with a bright red liquid lip."We're gonna mix the shades, we love mixing. Oh my God, it feels amazing on my skin." As Kendall spoke, roaring laughter can be heard in the background.

Kendall even smeared the liquid lipstick all over her teeth, amidst fits of laughter.

Kendall later FaceTimed her sister to show off her new look.





