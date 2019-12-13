close
Fri Dec 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 13, 2019

Kendall Jenner impersonates Kylie in the most amusing way: WATCH

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 13, 2019

Kendall Jenner impersonates Kylie in the most amusing way: WATCH

Kendall Jenner had  Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans  roaring in laughter as she took her own jab at impersonating her sister, Kylie Jenner.

Recently, on  one of the  most latest episodes, Kendall  and her family took turns  dressing up as each other in an odd family-bonding exercise. Kendall took her best swing at a Kylie Jenner impersonation  by employing the mogul's favourite obsession, that being lipsticks.

In a clip, Kendall  smears one of Kylie's lip kit colours all over her  lips, after which she did a verbal impersonation.

In the video she was quoted as saying,  "I love over-lining my lips. This is how i all started — literally like. I just over-lined my lips and  everyone was wondering  what i was using."

Dripping with sarcasm, she continued on packing her lips on with a bright red liquid lip."We're gonna  mix the shades,  we love mixing.  Oh my God, it feels amazing on my skin." As Kendall spoke, roaring laughter can be heard in the background. 

Kendall even smeared the liquid lipstick all over her teeth, amidst fits of laughter.

Kendall later FaceTimed her sister to show off her new look.


Latest News

More From Entertainment