Jennifer Lopez reveals what she wants her daughter to learn after portraying Ramona in 'Hustlers'

During a recent production, Jennifer Lopez portrayed the role of Ramona an independent, self-reliant and fierce personality from the film Hustlers.



Lopez received a large amount of praise for her role as the stripper however, one aspect of Ramona stuck with the star.

During an interview with The New York Times, Lopez explained that the aspect of Ramona's character which jumped right out at her was what she envisioned her daughter to turn out as.

In an effort to explain herself, the actress stated that women in today's day and age are not taught to be independent and that is exactly what she wanted her daughter to learn.

The star explained how the character was the exact opposite of her actual self. Adding, that in her personal life she is a more caring, romantic and loving person.

She loves being in the relationship that she is in, however her character was the exact opposite of her. Ramona is never even seen with any man outside of the strip club during the whole movie.

Check out the trailer for the movie below!







