Jessica Biel graces the Internet again after Justin Timberlake's apology

LOS ANGELES: Jessica Biel has returned to social media as a pleasant surprise for her admirers after hubby Justin Timberlake's recent scandal that concluded with a public apology.

The 37-year-old actress had urged singer-turned-actor Justin Timberlake to issue a public apology to come out the whirlpool of defamation after his intimate photos with co-star Alisha Wainwright.

It her latest Instagram entry, Jessica shared a video of her posing with a group of people as part of a sponsored ad for the yoga and wellness business Gaiam.

Timberlake took no time to share his words on the post and commented: "Squad! [heart eyes emoji]!".





US singer-turned-actor Justin Timberlake had sparked cheating rumors last month over leaked photos that showed him and 30-year-old actress Alisha Wainwright at a New Orleans bar.



To clear the air, Timberlake had to issue a rare personal statement on Instagram last week, saying: "A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement - but let me be clear - nothing happened between me and my costar," he said. "I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that."