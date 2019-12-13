Jessica Biel graces the Internet again after Justin Timberlake's apology

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: Jessica Biel has returned to social media as a pleasant surprise for her admirers after hubby Justin Timberlake's recent scandal that concluded with a public apology.
The 37-year-old actress had urged singer-turned-actor Justin Timberlake to issue a public apology to come out the whirlpool of defamation after his intimate photos with co-star Alisha Wainwright.
It her latest Instagram entry, Jessica shared a video of her posing with a group of people as part of a sponsored ad for the yoga and wellness business Gaiam.
Timberlake took no time to share his words on the post and commented: "Squad! [heart eyes emoji]!".
US singer-turned-actor Justin Timberlake had sparked cheating rumors last month over leaked photos that showed him and 30-year-old actress Alisha Wainwright at a New Orleans bar.
To clear the air, Timberlake had to issue a rare personal statement on Instagram last week, saying: "A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement - but let me be clear - nothing happened between me and my costar," he said. "I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that."
