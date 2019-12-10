Nick Cannon-Eminem beef: 7 hilarious memes that trash 'The Invitation'

Nick Cannon has found himself at the receiving end of the worst kind of trolling on Twitter after he dissed Eminem in his new track The Invitation.

Fans started roasting the rapper by posting hilarious memes, with some suggesting it doesn't even merit a response from Eminem.

Both the rappers became top trends on Twitter in the United States as users condemned Nick Cannon for dragging Eminem's family in his track.

We have collected some hilarious memes from the two Twitter trends :





















The beef between Cannon and Eminem intensified when the latter dissed Cannon while appearing on Fat Joe and Dre's joint album Family Times.



Eminem attacked Cannon in the song titled "Lord Above", rapping that Cannon is "Whipped" and "neutered" over Carey, a reference to his rival's former wife Mariah Carey.

Adding insult to injury, Eminem resorted to name-dropping in the song. That was enough for Cannon to hit back.

Teaming up with Suge Knight, Hitman Holla, Charlie Clips, and Prince Eazy,Cannon tries to settle a score in "Invitation" as he raps: “Ain’t no comin’ back; that’s a fact, this the invitation. Told Joe to lean back / Don’t get hit with this retaliation."