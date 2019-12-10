BTS Jungkook’s 'Bad Guy' dance video is the most retweeted tweet of 2019

BTS, the famed K-Pop band, is once again making headlines as its singer Jungkook’s Bad Guy dance video broke the record of the most retweeted tweet of 2019.

With the year coming to an end, Twitter gave a flashback sharing the 'Most Retweeted Tweet of 2019'.

Initially it was announced that the 'World Record Egg' is the most retweeted tweet whereas Jungkook’s tweet of jamming to Billie Eilish's song Bad Guy was on the second on queue.

The BTS Army couldn’t let their idols behind and came together to raise the tweet on the first place within an hour. The Tweet currently has over one million retweets with 26.6 million views. Right after the fandom power show, Twitter also confirmed that the BTS tweet is officially the most retweeted tweet of 2019.

Twitter sent out a statement, “BTS now has the most Retweeted Tweet of 2019, globally. In under an hour after we announced the list of most RTed Tweets globally, the fans saw that BTS was in second place, and came together to make it number one. The BTS Tweet has now surpassed the #1 Tweet by 6K Retweets!”

The Billboard top social artist of three consecutive years, also holds tops the chart of the most tweeted about musical act of the year leaving behind Ariana Grande and Drake.