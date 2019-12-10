Angelina Jolie signs a British actor’s arm tattoo of her face

Angelina Jolie recently surprised a fan by signing his bicep tattoo of her face, alongside a kiss on his cheek.

This occurred on December 8 after the production of Dear Evan Hansen in London’s West End wrapped up. Jolie was there mingling with the cast. At that time Alex Thomas Smith, a 22-year-old British actor was able to meet his icon and from that moment onward, the event ended up becoming the best day of his life.

After the meeting, he took to Instagram to post a picture with Jolie, with information about her being his favorite actress. He captioned the post with the words, “Today in WHAT IS MY LIFE, the beautiful Angelina Jolie came to Dear Evan Hansen.”

Alex went onto explain how Angelina seemed to love his tattoo and even gave him a kiss on his cheek after signing his tat. His caption read, “I showed her my tattoo of her, and she loved it, SIGNED IT, kissed me on the cheek and said she would be back to see my Evan show. I will never recover from this."







