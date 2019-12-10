Director of Kung Fu Panda interested in expanding creative animation to India

John Stevenson Oscar nominee, veteran, film maker and actor is known for a large number of work, the most popular out of which is Kung Fu Panda and Sherlock Gnomes. The director showcased his interest and enthusiasm in possibly expanding his creative animation to India.

During an interview with IANS, John went on to say, "Be it India or somewhere else, I am interested to work and create something good. If I get some opportunity here (India), I will definitely look up to it and try to explore something new here."

He stated this at the sidelines of the opening ceremony, of the fifth edition of the Smile International Film Festival for Children and Youth (SIFFCY). At the event he also went on to highlight the importance of making impact-full films for children.

He was quoted as saying, "I primarily work in Hollywood and that is very commercial cinema. It is not impossible but it is challenging trying get things which you personally believe to implement the same in the films.. but I always try to make sure I work something on impact-full projects for children so that a child can see it and take something from it."







