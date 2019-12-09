Jennifer Aniston reacts to her Golden Globe 220 nomination

Jennifer Aniston and "The Morning Show", secured separate nominations at the Golden Globe 2020 on Monday.

Reacting over the nomination, Aniston, who stars in the show along with Reese Witherspoon, shared a funny GIF on her Instagram.

The GIF shows Aniston and Witherspoon staring at a smartphone screen and then letting out gasps of joy.

"The Green sisters on the internet this morning like... Congrats to entire @themorningshow family!! @goldenglobes," Jennifer Aniston, who has over 21 million followers on the photo and video sharing website, wrote in the caption.







Over one million people liked the post within 30 minutes after being shared on Instagram.

Aniston was nominated in the category of "Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series" while "The Morning Show" was nominated in the category of "Best Television Series".

"The Morning Show" is the actress' first return to television since "Friends".













