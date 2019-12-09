close
Mon Dec 09, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 9, 2019

Jennifer Aniston reacts to her Golden Globe 220 nomination

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 09, 2019

Jennifer Aniston  and "The Morning Show",  secured separate nominations   at the Golden Globe  2020 on Monday.

Reacting over the nomination, Aniston, who stars in the show along with   Reese Witherspoon, shared a funny GIF  on her Instagram.

The GIF shows Aniston and Witherspoon staring  at a smartphone screen and then letting out gasps of joy.

"The Green sisters on the internet this morning like... Congrats to entire @themorningshow family!! @goldenglobes," Jennifer Aniston, who  has   over 21 million followers on the photo and video sharing website, wrote in the caption.


Over one million people liked the  post within 30 minutes after being shared on Instagram.

Aniston was nominated in the category of "Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series" while "The Morning Show" was nominated in the category of  "Best Television Series".

"The Morning Show" is the actress' first return to television since "Friends". 

 




