A rare tiara moment for Kate Middleton, which one will she wear?

Kate Middleton will be opting for a tiara from her regal collection, for an upcoming diplomatic event, being hosted by the Queen at her residence in Buckingham Palace, next Wednesday.

It will be a formal event, traditionally requiring the attendees to don their best attire, including a rare tiara moment for the married women in the royal family.

Kate will likely choose her most well loved pearl diamond tiara, alongside a sash symbolizing her role as a member of the Royal Victorian Order. The young mother and Duchess will most likely opt for her Lover’s knot tiara which is often referred, to as the Cambridge Lover’s knot.

Over the years the Duchess has been seen wearing it on a total of five occasions. The tiara features dangling peals which hang from a diamond pretzel shared knot. It is said to have been a favourite of the Late Princess Diana.

The tiara is itself more than a century old and features a stunning headpiece which was originally commissioned by Queen Mary, from jeweler, Garrard, in 1913 or 1914. It was also owned by Mary’s grandmother, Princess Augusta of Hesse.

Kate will accompany her tiara with her yellow badge, featuring a picture of the Queen, given to the Duchess back in 2018.



