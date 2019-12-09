Miley Cyrus just got a new tattoo that says ‘freedom’ and the reason will surprise you

Miley Cyrus might be going through a rough patch in her life right now, but the singer does know how to handle things her own peculiar way.

The Wrecking Ball singer, who is getting divorced from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, will not let anyone come in the way of her freedom and her new tattoo says just that.

According to People, Miley just got a new tattoo that says ‘freedom’, and the reason lies in the legal proceedings of her divorce with Liam.

The 27-year-old songstress got the words inked on her hand above her knuckles, as revealed by her tattoo artist Daniel Winter, also known as Winter Stone.

Winter took to Instagram to share in the post that the tattoo was accomplished by using a single needle.

Miley, of course, sings about freedom in her 2019 track Mother’s Daughter.

“So don’t f— with my freedom,” the Disney alum croons.

On Sunday, Winter shared the second tattoo that Miley had inked, which was a sentimental note she received from Yoko Ono.



“I’m proud of U, Yoko,” the tattoo read in Ono’s handwriting on Miley's left shoulder. Last year, the pop star covered Ono and John Lennon’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” with Mark Ronson and the couple’s son, Sean Ono Lennon.

Prior to this, Miley got a matching tattoo together with boyfriend Cody Simpson during an intimate date night.

