REVEALED: Why Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck broke up

Hollywood's first couple to get a celebrity name (Bennifer) left thousands of fans around the globe heartbroken when they split. However, there may be more than one factor at play which led to the A-list couple breaking up.

According to international media reports, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez started dating at a time when it was the birth of tabloids, in the early 2000s. Their dating life became the object of meda obsession.

Lopez narrated in one interview how she was afraid of being single and went for any guy who she thought had chemistry with her.

"I get scared to be alone…The first person who shows up and gives me a little comfort and we have a little chemistry, boom, we’re in!” she had said.

Affleck also reflected a few years after their relationship crashed and burned, about how it was a mistake for the both of them to date each other.

“I think Jen and I made a mistake in that we fell in love, we were excited and maybe too accessible,” he said in 2008.”I don’t think either of us anticipated the degree to which it would take on a world of its own.”

According to an industry insider, Affleck and Lopez both had very different lifestyles. While her life was structured and a clean one, Affleck was a party animal.

"It was difficult to merge their two lifestyles," a source told People magazine.

The two had decided to get married but the excessive media hype and obsession about them tying the knot made Bennifer nervous.

"Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date," the two announced in a joint statement.

Lopez and Affleck both stated that they did not want their happiness to be compromised owing to media publicity and pressure. However, as the date got postponed, Affelck started getting cold feet.

He panicked at the prospect of marrying someone who was so different from his lifestyle. Lopez gave him a few ultimatums and he wasn't able to commit.

"As the [wedding] date got closer, reality set in that this may not be the person Ben wants to spend the rest of his life with,” the insider said. “He started getting scared…What’s worse—marrying someone you don’t want to marry or calling off the wedding before it happens?” Lopez gave [Affleck] ultimatums. He never followed through. She finally realized they were never going to get married," said the source.

Ultimately, the two broke up but still occasionally stay in touch.