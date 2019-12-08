Jennifer Aniston says dogs are her real friends

Jennifer Aniston recently spoke about her love for dogs and the importance animals have in her life.

In an interview with Dogs Monthly magazine, she went on to share that she was broken hearted when a dog left her.

She loved the dog so much that she tattooed his name on her foot.

“I had a dog, Norman, who was so lovely and was my best friend for many years. When he went at the age of 15 I was heartbroken and I had his name tattooed on my right foot so he still comes for walks with me,” she said.

The “Murder Mystery” actress, who was previously married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, said the love she gets from her dogs is unconditional compared to the men she had in her life.

While Aniston spoke highly of her human friends, the actor admitted that she considers her dogs her “real friends.” and her family.

She is also known for having cordial relations with ex-husband Justin Theroux and their love for dogs is just one of the things that keeps them glued together despite not being romantically involved.



Forty-eight-year-old Theroux in November took to Instagram to seek help from Aniston in finding a forever home for some of the canine friends he made at the Venture County Animal Services.





