People are threatening to quit Netflix after 'Messiah' controversy

Many Netflix subscribers worldwide are threatening to quit the video streaming service provider after it debuted the trailer of an upcoming show titled 'Messiah'.

'Messiah' tells the story of a man who emerges in Syria and grabs eyeballs across the globe. He claims to be the messiah--the son of God--and has plenty of miracles up his sleeve to back his claims.

Played by 'London is falling' actor Mehdi Dehbi, the messiah is investigated by a CIA agent played by Michelle Monaghan, named Eve Geller. Geller must find out whether there is any truth to the man's claims, who is gaining a legion of followers around the globe, or whether he's just a con artist who has an ulterior agenda.

While some are afraid and think the show is indicative of the times to come, others claim that 'Messiah' is outright disrespectful towards their religious beliefs.

Islam, Christianity and other religions across the world have predicted the arrival of the Antichrist, something the show seems to have caught on and base its plot around.

The show debuts on Netflix on January 1, 2020. It has generated a lot of curiousity around the globe ever since its trailer debuted on social media.