Selena Gomez is open to finding love again: report

US singer Selena Gomez is open to finding love again after split with Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, according to media reports.



The Hollywood Life citing source reported that the leading US singer was open to finding love again, however, it was not a huge focus for Selena.

The reports further says Selena was not on the hunt for love, but definitely the singer does have a wish list.

Selena wants a real and mature love, the report further says.

There were also reports that Selena was dating Niall Horan, however, during an interview recently Horan has dismissed such rumours.

Niall and Lose You to Love Me singer were making headlines together since a while now after they were spotted on multiple occasions with viral photos showing them on intimate, PDA-filled outings.

Earlier, the 27-year-old singer and Justin Bieber met in 2009 and officially started dating in 2011. Later, they announced their split officially in 2018 and the Sorry singer got married to Hailey Baldwin.