Jennifer Aniston talks about her forever love and it's not Brad Pitt or Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston, Hollywood's top star, is known to share headlines with her ex-husbands Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux but turns out, her heart belongs to someone else.

The 50-year-old Friends actor revealed that while tabloids and entertainment portals may often linkup her up with her former flames, the love of her life is none other than her dog.

Speaking to Dogs Monthly, the actor poured her heart out over her love for her canine pals including her pitbull cross Sophie and terrier Clyde whose custody she shares with her ex-husband Justin Theroux.

"Men come and go, but there really is no relationship like the one you have with a dog," she said, adding: "The love of a dog is unconditional, and I really love that."



She spoke about her split with Theroux and how the two had ended their marriage on cordial terms in 2017 as they aimed to do the best for their pets.

"Our parting was very friendly because we are still good pals, so it worked out," she had said.

The former couple had made headlines earlier as well as they mourned the loss of their dog Dolly together in July.

Speaking about her departed canine pal, she said: "I had a slightly embarrassing moment with Dolly because I named her after Dolly Parton, a fabulous lady, great singer and performer. I then worked with Dolly on a movie and said, 'I named my dog after you'."



"It was meant as a compliment. Dolly laughed and said, 'I would never have thought of doing that. I have never heard of a dog called Jennifer'. I thought for a minute that she had felt insulted but she hadn't – she loves dogs too," she added.

She further revealed how she has a tattoo on her right foot of Welsh corgi-terrier Norman who had passed away in 2011.

"He was so lovely and was my best friend for many years. When he went at the age of 15, I was heartbroken and had his name tattooed on my right foot, so he still comes for walks with me," she had said.