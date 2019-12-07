Liam Hemsworth has chances of facing a fine in divorce case with Miley Cyrus

Hollywood's former couple Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus who had been one of the most sought-after duos in the industry are now at loggerheads as their crumbled marriage finally moves towards the courts.



As per the latest development in the case the Aussie hunk could be facing a massive fine in the divorce suit with Miley Cyrus for having a case that isn't 'complete.'

E! News reported that in spite of The Hunger Games actor filing for a divorce in August, a Los Angeles superior court termed the actor's case as 'not complete'.

According to the notice the actor was directed by the court to deliver documents to his former wife Miley Cyrus as well as file paperwork if he aims on pushing the case forward.

While the two are scheduled to meet on January 21, 2020 for the first time since their split, Liam would have an option of slipping away from the court given he files the aforementioned documents or appeal for a dismissal.

However, if he does neither then there if a hefty chance of the actor facing a fine to the court, which can further dismiss the case over a delay in prosecution.

Liam had filed for a divorce from the singer less than two weeks after announcing he was parting ways with her in August, ending their marriage that lasted less than a year.