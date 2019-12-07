Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson to drop a track together?

Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Cody Simpson are thinking of possibilities to collaborate on a track together as their bond gets stronger with time.

It was revealed by Simpson that the couple's fans might get treated to a song sung by them, while was attending the 2019 GQ Men of the Year party.

“Yeah definitely. We’re looking at it,” Simpson told E! News when asked about a potential collaboration. “We are getting all the songs down and then seeing who would make sense for what. It’s going to be cool. It’s going to be pretty much a rock album. A lot of guitar.”

Simpson also added that he is working on a lot of new music lately.



“Working on a project at the moment and recording throughout the holidays and should have an album out next year,” he revealed.

Simpson has been in the news ever since his romance with Cyrus came out in the open.

In mid-October, the Australian singer dropped the song Golden Thing, which was written for Cyrus.