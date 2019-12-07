Why did Justin Timberlake go public with apology for wife Jessica Biel?

Justin Timberlake had made headlines earlier after he was accused of cheating on wife Jessica Biel with costar Alisha Wainwright.

The singer turned actor issued an apology to his superstar wife earlier and is now appearing to get back on track as he was spotted for the first time since his public admission of guilt.

In the latest circulating photos, the actor was seen wearing his wedding ring once again, that had earlier been missing when he was seen holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright.

Justin wore a somber expression as he stepped out in his casual look.

The actor is his apology had termed his actions as a 'lapse of judgement' with a grapevine revealing to HollywoodLife, the real reason why he decided to go public with the act of contrition.

"Justin was always taught that when you make a mistake you admit it and since his mistake was so public it warranted a public apology. That was all from the heart, Justin’s very upset with himself and he's taking every step he can to fix this misunderstanding," said the source.



"Jessica is his world, as his family, he will make it right and this was the first step," they further added.