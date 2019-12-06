close
Fri Dec 06, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 6, 2019

Maroon 5 all set for its 2020 North American tour with Meghan Trainor, Leon Bridges

Maroon 5 is all set for its 2020 North American tour with Meghan Trainor, Leon Brigdes

Maroon 5 fans are all hyped up as the band has announced the concert dates of its upcoming North American Tour 2020.

The Girls like You pop band has been updating the fans about their upcoming tour on Instagram. The band disclosed the lined-up dates and venue of the concerts on Wednesday.

Maroon 5 will be accompanied by other famous singers as Leon Bridges and Meghan Trainor, who will perform on all show dates.

Not just the North American fans but the music lovers all around the globe are head over heels to witness the performance of three-time Grammy winner band.

Adam Levine with his crew will kick off the tour with their first on May 31 at Ak-Chin Pavilion Phoenix, USA.

It is the first tour after the release of their song, Memories that was  dropped in September. The track is about bittersweet inspirations. Levine had shared on his Twitter account that, "This song is for anyone who has ever experienced loss. In other words, this song is for all of us."

