Madonna undergoes blood treatment ‘rehab’ after calling off string of shows

Madonna just revealed that she is having a blood treatment during her Madame X Tour ‘rehab’ after her three shows were canceled last week due to health problems.



The iconic songstress has undergone autohemotherapy with the help of osteopath Jean Michel Ete. The 61-year-old pop diva is about to resume her tour as she works to get healthy again.

Taking to her Instagram, the Die Another Day hit-maker posted a video of her getting the treatment on Thursday. Her two daughters Estere and Stella can also be seen standing next to their mother.

Madonna had announced her break cancelling the string of shows due to health issues on Instagram last week.

She had written, "Please forgive this unexpected turn of events. Doing my show every night brings me so much joy and to cancel is a kind of punishment for me but the pain I’m in right now is overwhelming and I must rest and follow doctors orders so i can come back stronger and better and continue the Madame X journey with all of you. #madamextheatre."

The fans are hoping to see the songstress back again on stage healthy and fit.

