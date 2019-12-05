Kate Middleton pens heartwarming note for designer Maheen Khan for dressing her

Kate Middleton has penned a heartwarming note dedicated to famed Pakistani designer Maheen Khan who dressed her while she was on an official visit to Pakistan.

The Duchess had all eyes set on her as she set out on her daily engagements in the country, clad in creations put together by a number of designers, including Maheen Khan.

"Thank you so much for all your help ahead of my tour to Pakistan. I am so grateful to you and your team for designing such a wonderful selection to choose from – although having so many beautiful things did make decision making a little more difficult!” said Kate, issuing the letter from Kensington Palace, completely typed up with hand-written salutations.



“I really enjoyed wearing both of your outfits and the trousers were a great fit too. So thank you for all your time and effort you put into everything. We thoroughly enjoyed our visit; everyone was so welcoming and it was lovely to have the chance to meet you in person at the spectacular Pakistan Monument. I am sorry it was so short. Thank you once again, this comes with my warmest thanks and best wishes," the letter read.



The Duchess also sent a thank-you note to Elan designer, Khadija Shah, whose cream and black outfit was worn by her during the visit.