Nick Jonas auditions for his own role, while Joe and Kevin impersonate him: Watch

The Jonas Brothers are a crowd-favourite not only because of their melodic tunes but also owing to their sidesplitting sense of humour that never fails to leave us with our stomachs hurting.



Joe and Kevin left the audience as well as fans at home in fits after their circulating video showed them auditioning for the role of their brother Nick for Brad Paisley on his show Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special.

The rib-tickling footage of the two brothers pretending to be Nick was straight up hilarious as Joe walks in first and imitates him saying: "Hey, am Nick, am so strong and talented. And I can't walk normally because I have big arms."

Kevin's rendition of Nick, on the other hand, went a bit extreme as he began by taking off his jacket and saying: "Thought about this, want to start by taking off clothes. Does that work for you? He does that a lot."



It was Nick's audition for himself that came as the most comical as all he had to say was "Hey" for Brad to get the idea that he isn’t fit for the part.