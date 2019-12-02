Nick Jonas looks forward to ‘forever’ with Priyanka Chopra as they clock in first anniversary

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chorpa are serving major couple goals once again as they melt our hearts with their heartfelt posts for each other on their first anniversary.

The Sucker hit maker turned to Instagram to tell the world that even a year later the lovebirds are still going strong and are looking forward to a 'forever' with each other.

"One year ago today we said forever... well forever isn't nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary," he said on Instagram.

Along with the heartfelt words written for the love of his life, the singer also shared some endearing unseen shots from their Christian wedding a year back.

The couple exchanged vows on December 1 and 2 in Jodhpur, India at Umaid Bhawan Palace where they hosted their wedding ceremonies with both Hindu and Christian rituals.







