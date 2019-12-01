Billie Eilish reveals Drake sends her text messages

Canadian rapper Drake has been embroiled in a controversy after US singer Billie Eilish revealed he sends her text messages.

US singer Billie Eilish has revealed that she and Canadian rapper Drake are texting friends.

The 17-year-old singer was answering about the famous personalities in her phone during an interview with Vanity Fair.

During the interview, the Bad Guy singer said Drake was "the nicest dude" she had ever spoken to, adding that she would only text him, but "he's so nice."

Following Billie's revelations, fans are calling out the 33-year-old rapper for texting her. He was labelled 'creepy' by some fans.

Some took to social media platforms to express their concern and disapproval and finding it 'weird.'

Netizens stated that it was inappropriate for Drake to be message Billie, who is an underage girl.

This is not the first time Drake has been embroiled in controversy, just last year he came under scrutiny for sending text messages to 14-year-old British actress Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.