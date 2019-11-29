Jennifer Aniston Instagram’s post with Justin Theroux takes internet by storm

Justin Theroux’s Instagram post has given us a sneak peek inside Jennifer Aniston’s Thanksgiving celebration which he was a big part of.

One picture captured the attention of many having a familiar face: Jennifer’s ex-husband Justin Theroux.

Alongside a selfie with all of the dinner guests, Theroux shared his appreciation for his friends on his Instagram story.

“Very VERY thankful for these friends,” the Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle actor wrote. “And these nights.”

Check out the picture here

Earlier Jennifer had posted a couple of pictures from her lavish Thanksgiving dinner which included famous stars like Courteney Cox, Jimmy Kimmel and Jason Bateman.



Jennifer and Justin were together for eight years and married for two. The couple announced their split in 2017 but remain close.