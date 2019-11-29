close
Fri Nov 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 29, 2019

Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Gigi Hadid: How the stars celebrated Thanksgiving

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Nov 29, 2019
Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Gigi Hadid: How the stars celebrated Thanksgiving

Internet users were treated to an abundance of pictures and videos of their favourite stars celebrating the Thanksgiving occasion on Thursday.

From Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, to the famous Kardashians, celebrities had been spending the holiday in close embrace of their loved ones relishing in the festivities. 

Take a look at how the stars spent Thanksgiving here

Jennifer Aniston 

Reese Witherspoon 

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Kim Kardashian 

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

David and Victoria Beckham 

Gigi Hadid

Jennifer Lopez  and Alex Rodriguez

Kendall Jenner


Latest News

More From Entertainment