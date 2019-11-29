Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Gigi Hadid: How the stars celebrated Thanksgiving

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Internet users were treated to an abundance of pictures and videos of their favourite stars celebrating the Thanksgiving occasion on Thursday.
From Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, to the famous Kardashians, celebrities had been spending the holiday in close embrace of their loved ones relishing in the festivities.
Internet users were treated to an abundance of pictures and videos of their favourite stars celebrating the Thanksgiving occasion on Thursday.
From Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, to the famous Kardashians, celebrities had been spending the holiday in close embrace of their loved ones relishing in the festivities.