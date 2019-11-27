Lizzo's tiny purse memes after AMAs leave the singer in fits

American singing sensation Lizzo is quite the fashionista and her recent look at the American Music Awards 2019 was proof enough of that.

While her orange ruffled Versace dress was quite the head-turner at the star-studded ceremony, it was her minature purse that caught the attention of the world.

The Juice hit maker, who bagged three nominations at the event, walked the red carpet in style with her dimunitive accessory in hand, amplifying her confidence.

Before you knew it, the internet was erupting with memes about the singer’s tiny purse and what it may have contained.

While some used the opportunity to poke fun at themselves and even the singer, Lizzo couldn’t help but find delight in herself becoming the new internet trend.

She turned to Twitter asking her fans: “Can someone photoshop the bag big and me small? I’m tryna see something.”



Some of the iconic responses were also shared by her on her Instagram.









