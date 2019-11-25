close
Mon Nov 25, 2019
Entertainment

Zainab Abbas ties the knot in stunning nikkah ceremony

Famed sports commentator Zainab Abbas has tied the knot in a stunning nikkah ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, Abbas thanked all the people who made her wedding extra special in a heartfelt note that read, “Thank you @zaragul.official for the beautiful makeover on my nikkah - one event down,three more to go! •photography - @palwashaaminhas • outfit - @saadiamirzacouture • jewellery - Mom’s lol.”

The commentator was clad in a gorgeous white and gold ensemble and jewellery that was perfect for the daytime occasion.

Check out pictures from Abbas’s glittery nikkah ceremony here 



