Zainab Abbas ties the knot in stunning nikkah ceremony

Famed sports commentator Zainab Abbas has tied the knot in a stunning nikkah ceremony.
Taking to Instagram, Abbas thanked all the people who made her wedding extra special in a heartfelt note that read, “Thank you @zaragul.official for the beautiful makeover on my nikkah - one event down,three more to go! •photography - @palwashaaminhas • outfit - @saadiamirzacouture • jewellery - Mom’s lol.”
The commentator was clad in a gorgeous white and gold ensemble and jewellery that was perfect for the daytime occasion.
