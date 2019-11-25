Did Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra skip the AMAs 2019?

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were supposed to give the magnanimous American Music Awards 2019 a miss, despite the former bagging a coveted nomination for his contribution to the music industry.



The Jonas Brothers received two major nominations at the award ceremony, including Favourite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock nomination, and Favourite Song - Pop/Rock for Sucker.

It was revealed that the Jonas family was far away from Los Angeles during the glitzy award night for work reasons.

However, the famed boy band did surprise fans by arriving at the AMAs unexpectedly.

Jonas Brothers had been touring the country and were in Brooklyn last night to perform at their concert but they did manage to make an appearance.

On the other hand, Priyanka has been in Mumbai lately where she is voicing the Hindi version of Elsa in Disney’s Frozen 2.



Nick who will be next seen in Jumanji 2 will also be busy with the promotional schedule of the film.



His film will be out on December 13.

