Justin Timberlake accused of cheating on wife with Alisha Wainwright

Justin Timberlake is being accused of cheating on his wife with co-star Alisha Wainwright after the singer had some scandalous pictures leaked from a bar.

According to reports, the 37-year-old singer, who is married to Jessica Biel since 2012, and Wainwright were caught getting intimate in Louisiana.

The pair were pictured chatting and drinking in a bar in New Orleans while on a break from filming a movie in which they play lovers.

They are working together in American football drama film Palmer, directed by Fisher Stevens.

The Mirror hit maker could be seen wearing his wedding ring earlier this week, however, in the photos circulating of him with Alisha, he appears to be missing.

Timberlake has barely put a foot wrong in his transition from child star in the “Mickey Mouse Club” to popular boy band N’Sync, through to solo entertainer, actor and entrepreneur.

He has appeared in movies “The Social Network” and “Bad Teacher;” launched his own record label, Tennman Records; added clothing designer to his credits with label William Rast; and invested in social networking site MySpace.