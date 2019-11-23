Did Jennifer Aniston want to date Johnny Depp?

Claims that Jennifer Aniston wanted to date Johnny Depp and was even willing to have dinner with the Pirates of the Caribbean star have turned out be inaccurate.

A tabloid, while quoting unnamed sources, had claimed that the two stars had a romance in the works.

"She’s always found him cute. Jen feels Johnny’s had a terrible run of bad luck, and like her he chose his long-term partners extremely badly,” the report stated citing an 'insider'.

It further claimed Aniston was attracted to Depp’s “bad-boy image”.



Her spokesperson, while talking to a magazine, rubbished the claim, saying the story wasn’t true.



In addition to Depp, The Break Up start has been linked to John Mayer, Jason Bateman, Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Arnett, and, of course, her most famous ex, Brad Pitt.



In September, rumors started swirling that Brad Pitt took Jen away on a steamy vacation.





