Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon get embroiled in an ugly spat

The latest, fiery episode of The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon shows the two actresses getting embroiled in an ugly spat.



The episode titled The Pendulum Swings showcases the two stars embarking on a journey to Los Angeles to cover a devastating wildfire.

Aniston, who plays the role of Alex, is still upset with Witherspoon, performing the character of Bradley, over her explosive interview with Mitch’s accuser.

Alex fires Bradley up she proposes another “superior journalist bulls–t” story idea.

“It’s really obnoxious,” Alex continues as two dozen of their Morning Show colleagues look on. “You have no respect for our show or the work that we do here.”

Bradley responds to Alex the same way, further escalating the tensions between the two.

“Well, I don’t need to lie to myself about the quality of the show that you’ve been producing for 15 years,” she fires back, before challenging Alex to make the most of the show’s “incredible platform” by opening “people’s eyes” instead of “force-feeding them a bunch of glossy garbage that sedates them into thinking their lives are great.”

The Morning Show airs every week on Apple TV+ .