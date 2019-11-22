Scooter Braun breaks his silence on feud with Taylor Swift over her old music

Scooter Braun has come forth breaking his silence over the spat he had with Taylor Swift involving his possession of her old tracks.

While speaking at the 2019 Entertainment Industry Conference, Braun stated, "I don’t like anybody doing it, and if that means that I’ve got to be the bad guy longer, I’ll be the bad guy longer, but I’m not going to participate."

Ever since the matter between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun came out, Scooter Braun has not made any public appearances or shared any qualms regarding the situation.

However, just recently he opened up and reiterated his side of the argument, detailing how a face-to-face conversation would have had far reaching results as compared to a social media feud.



Taylor previously opened up about how Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta, from Big Machine Records, only recently, stopped her from being able to sing her older songs at the American Music Awards (AMA) 2019.

The star is nominated with the Artist of The Decade award, at the event and felt disheartened over not being able to perform her old hits.

The company however, has issued a statement, detailing that they have made no such demands and that the star is free to perform her old songs.







