Kylie Jenner's ex boyfriend Tyga dating Kylie’s look alike: report

US singer Tyga is reportedly dating Ana Beatriz Boaretto, a woman who looks just like his ex girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

According to reports by TMZ, Tyga is reportedly dating Ana Beatriz Boaretto. The woman looks pretty much exactly like Kylie Jenner and met Tyga in May. Ever since then, they have been seeing each other quite a lot; however, their current relationship status is still unclear.

The couple have been hanging out together since May, however, it was only recently, when they were spotted in Hollywood in Tygo’s sports car. As reported by Daily mail, the rapper even brought Ana along with him, aboard to a yacht for his 30th birthday celebrations.

Things have been a little complicated for Kylie Jenner, on the other hand as she recently split from her partner Travis Scott. The couple has been together for two years and have daughter ‘Stormi’, but haven’t seen each other ever since they broke up last month.

Kylie was reportedly seen rekindling her romance with Tyga soon after the breakup as per paparazzi’s claims of spotting the two together in the same places, multiple times.

Kylie and Tyga had taken the entire social media on fire with their dating rumours in the last two months, however as per latest reports Tyga has moved on. Well, not entirely.