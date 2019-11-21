Meghan Markle - the most influential style icon of 2019

Meghan Markle, the youngest daughter-in-law of the British royal family, has been named one of the most influential style icons of 2019.



A fashion portal has compiled a list of 10 personalities influencing the fashion world, with Markle at the top. This portal keeps track of almost everything and anything related to current fashion. For instance, what kind of fashion people are interested in learning about, what clothing is getting the most attention, who is buying clothes, and whose clothing is being discussed on social media.

According to the list, Meghan was the most charismatically dressed personality of the year. Ever since Meghan has become part of the royal house, her costumes have always been the focus of millions across the globe.

The royal wore five shirts on a trip to South Africa and magically increased the searches for such shirts by 45%. Similarly, the searches for a garment that Meghan donned increased by 570% and stock sold out within 24 hours.

Meghan Markle is the wife of Lady Diana's younger son Prince Harry. Before her marriage, she worked in dramas and films. Even then, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex was quite popular in the fashion world; however, this time around, her royal looks undoubtedly make her, the winner of all.