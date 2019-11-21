Priyanka Chopra congratulates Jonas Brothers as they bag Grammy nomination

Priyanka Chopra is a proud wife as Nick Jonas and co. lead the Jonas Brothers straight to the Grammys with a nomination after years.



The Baywatch actor turned to her social media to congratulate her husband Nick Jonas and brothers-in-law Joe and Kevin Jonas for the colossal achievement.

"So proud of you @jonasbrothers!! I love you @nickjonas @joejonas @kevinjonas @RecordingAcad #GRAMMYs," she said in a tweet.

Along with her congratulatory message, the actor also attached a clip which announced that the pop-rock band was named under the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Sucker.

Apart from them, other artists nominated under the same category include Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello for their track Senorita.

The Jonas Brothers received the nomination after an extensive period as their last nomination had been back in 2008 for the Best New Artist category.