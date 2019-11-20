Julia Roberts was suggested to portray Harriet Tubman in 90s: report

Hollywood actress Julia Roberts was suggested to play Harriet Tubman in 1990s, it has been revealed.



Harriet is a historical film based on the life of the slave-turned-abolitionist. The biopic was released earlier this month and stars Cynthia Erivo.

Gregory Allen Howard, the screenwriter and producer of the film, has revealed that one studio executive had suggested to cast Julia Roberts to play the role of Tubman when he started working on the film in 1994.

Allen says he was told how one studio executive suggested to get Julia Roberts to play Harriet Tubman, adding that when he was pointed out that Julia could not be Harriet, the studio head said, “It was so long, no one is going to know the difference.”

The writer claimed that the studio executive had stated that it was irrelevant to cast Tubman with a black actor.