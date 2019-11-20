Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon let their inner fan girl out meeting Diane Sawyer

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have taken over the world with their new series The Morning Show and the two often take to their social media to keep fans in the loop about goes on behind the scenes.



In the latest video posted by the Legally Blonde actor, she along with her costar Jennifer Aniston can be seen letting their inner fan girl out after acclaimed journalist Diane Sawyer visited them at the sets of their show.

The 43-year-old actor turned to Instagram and shared the classic shot of the three powerful ladies.

“Look who came to visit us on the set of @themorningshow!” Reese said in the caption.

She further added: “@dianesawyer is a true trailblazer in the world of journalism and such an inspiration to all of us at @themorningshow!”

Jennifer who essays the role of Alex Levy was radiating in a black sleeveless dress with Reese rocking a knee-length black dress as well. On the other hand, Diane also donned a similar attire as the two costars.

