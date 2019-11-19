Jennifer Aniston celebrates 20 million followers on Instagram with endearing post

Hollywood superstar Jennifer Aniston has thanked fans and followers for their love after she reached 20 million followers within a short period of one month.

Earlier, Friends star had become the fastest user on Instagram to reach one million followers in just five hours and 16 minutes after she joined the photo-video sharing platform beating Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal account.

Today, The Morning Show star is celebrating another milestone of surpassing 20 million followers. She took to Instagram sharing a clip wiping off her tears. “20 million followers?! That’s a lot of thank you notes! THANK YOU, GUYS,” Jennifer wrote.

Jennifer has racked up the highest number of followers amongst her Friends co-stars Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.



She joined Instagram on October 15, 2019 sharing the selfie with the caption: “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM’."







